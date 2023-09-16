72 fresh Covid cases in India

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) India on Saturday logged 72 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases stood at 554, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,98,107). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,029, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,524 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB DIV DIV