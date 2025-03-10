72 student suicide cases reported in Odisha between 2020 and February 2025: CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) A total of 72 student suicide cases have been reported in government and private schools and colleges across Odisha from 2020 to February 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday.

Majhi said this in the assembly in a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous.

He said a number of reasons were behind these incidents, including mental pressure, harassment by the accused, denial of phone usage in hostels, academic stress and misunderstanding with friends, domestic conflict, issues arising out of love affairs and depression.

The chief minister also said information regarding measures taken or the ones proposed to conduct mental health awareness programmes for students, and train teaching staff to identify and support those showing signs of distress, is being collected. PTI BBM RBT