72-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 2 (PTI) A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl here, police said on Monday.

The incident that occurred on January 29 falls under the jurisdiction of the Ashok Nagar police station limits, they said.

When the family members of the eight-year-old girl got to know about the assault, they initially tried to cover up as they were hesitant to approach the police, fearing a long legal process, a senior police officer said.

Later, a group of local residents agitated and alerted the local police to ensure the accused does not repeat the offence, he said.

After assurance from police, the family later lodged a complaint, the officer said.

"Based on the complaint, we registered a case under the relevant section of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Ashok Nagar police station and arrested the accused," he added. PTI COR AMP ADB