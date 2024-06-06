72-year-old man repatriated to PoK from J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, June 6 (PTI) The Army on Thursday repatriated 72-year-old man to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by handing him over to the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The man, identified as Munir Hussain, a resident of Battal village of PoK, was arrested at Ghora post in Mankote sector of the district on June 4, they said.

Today evening, the Indian Army deported him via Chakan-Da-Bagh. The Indian Army officials handed over the man to the Pakistan Army authorities on humanitarian grounds, they said. PTI COR/AB 5/25/2024 MNK MNK