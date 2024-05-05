72-year-old owner of bakery in Thane held for raping nine-year-old girl

Thane: Police have arrested a 72-year-old man who owns a bakery in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl, an official said.

The incident took place on April 30 evening when the victim went to the bakery shop located in Kalyan area to make some purchases, he said.

The man lured the girl with chocolates, took her inside the shop and allegedly raped her, the official from MFC police station in Kalyan said on Saturday.

The accused also threatened to kill the girl's parents if she informed them about the offence.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents who subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said.

The police registered a case on May 1 against the man under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on Saturday, he said.