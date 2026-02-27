72 years after establishment, Nagaland institute upgraded to high school

Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) One of the oldest educational institutes in the Nagaland capital Kohima was on Friday officially upgraded to a government high school (GHS), 72 years after its establishment in 1954.

Earlier, it was the Government Middle School (GMS) Daklane, which consisted of Classes 6 to 8. Now, students till Class 10 will be able to study there.

Attending the upgradation ceremony, Women Resource Development and Horticulture Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse described the day as “auspicious” for the town, noting that Daklane Government School, established in 1954, was among the oldest in Kohima. It was upgraded to a Government Middle School in 2002.

“Being one of the oldest schools located in the heart of the town, it has been a long-felt need for the colony to have at least a high school,” she said.

The minister emphasised that government schools play a crucial role in society by providing accessible and free education, especially benefiting families from diverse economic backgrounds.

“All parents are not alike; some are rich, some are poor, but government schools offer the best teachers and free education, helping students learn near their homes and compete with the world,” she stated.

Kruse also credited the government led by Neiphiu Rio for implementing schemes to strengthen education infrastructure.

Describing education as an investment in the future, she urged students to make the most of the expanded opportunities and encouraged teachers to shoulder greater responsibility with dedication and sincerity.

Advisor for School Education & SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, said the upgradation marks a new beginning and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen government schools across the state.

“Our people are not very rich, yet even the poorest send their children to private schools because of perception issues,” he said, stressing the need to change public attitudes toward government institutions.

In 2026, the newly upgraded high school has enrolled 22 students in Class 9, bringing the total student strength to 204, supported by 24 teachers.