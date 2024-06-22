720 voter cards found discarded in Thane district; case registered

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case after 720 voter ID cards were found discarded in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Passersby saw the voter cards strewn on the ground near Pisavli Gate on the Shil-Kalyan road on Thursday, he said.

Based on a complaint by election officials, the Manpada police in the Dombivli area registered a case on Friday for theft and other charges under the IPC, and the Representation of the People Act, he said.

A probe is underway to ascertain from where the voter ID cards were stolen and those behind the crime, the official added. PTI COR NR