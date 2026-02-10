73 licences disqualified, 56 vehicles blacklisted under NDPS cases in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Authorities in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir have disqualified driving licences of 73 persons and blacklisted 56 vehicles allegedly involved in narcotic cases.

"Acting firmly against offenders, the driving licences of 73 accused involved in narcotics cases have been disqualified. In addition, 56 vehicles have been blacklisted by the Regional Transport Office, Kashmir under the NDPS Act," an official spokesman said after a Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting here on Tuesday.

The NCORD meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo and attended, among others, by SSP Sandeep Chakravarthy.

A comprehensive review of inter-agency coordination to combat drug abuse was carried out, including identification of drug hotspots, confiscation of vehicles under the NDPS Act and ongoing anti-drug IEC activities, particularly in educational institutions, to sensitise the youth about the illicit effects of narcotics. PTI MIJ MNK MNK