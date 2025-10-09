73-year-old man completes 1,338-km journey from Mehsana in Gujarat to Ayodhya in 40 days

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Driven by devotion for Lord Ram and a pledge made more than three decades ago, a 73-year-old man on Thursday completed a 1,338-kilometre-long foot march from Mehsana in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Jayantilal Harjivandas Patel, a resident of Modipur village in Mehsana district, arrived in Ayodhya after walking for 40 days to fulfil a vow he had taken during the 1990 Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra led by veteran BJP leader L K Advani, a statement from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Media Centre said.

Patel, who had also participated in the yatra in his home state of Gujarat, began his journey on August 30. Walking 33 to 35 kilometres each day and resting at night, he covered the distance by halting at temples, public parks and guest houses along the route, it said.

Relatives would often guide him about the upcoming stops through mobile phones to help him plan his next stage.

With the consecration of Ram Lalla and the announcement of flag-hoisting ceremonies at the Ram temple and eight other shrines within the Ayodhya complex, Patel decided it was time to honour his decades-old vow.

On reaching the temple town, he also visited Karsevakpuram to meet Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, the statement said.