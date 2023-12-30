73-year-old merchant found dead in Kerala shop, robbery suspected

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) A 73-year-old merchant was allegedly killed inside his shop during the daytime on Saturday at a busy junction in this south Kerala district, the police said.

The body of George Unnunny was found with his hands tied and cloth stuffed in his mouth. His grandson who arrived at the shop in Mylapra around 5.30 pm to take him home discovered the body, they said.

His neck chain, weighing six sovereigns, and money were stolen.

Unnunny had been running the shop in his own building at the Mylapra post office junction for the past several years.

The police said there was a CCTV inside the shop, but its hard disk was missing.

Police suspect that the murder took place between 2 pm and 6 pm, and the initial conclusion is that Unnunny was strangled to death.

According to the police, there is plenty of space inside the store, and from the outside it is impossible to know what is going on inside the shop.

The police said professional thieves are believed to be behind the murder. PTI CORR TGB ANE