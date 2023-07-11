Advertisment
#National

Indian army help rescue 730 girl students of Chaman Vatika Gurukul in Ambala

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Indian army help rescue 730 girl students of Chaman Vatika Gurukul in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana): A total of 730 girl students of a residential school in Haryana's Ambala City were shifted to Kurukshetra after floodwaters entered their hostel complex following a beach in the Ghaggar river, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Chaman Vatika Gurukul principal Sonali said the students were shifted on Monday evening after the water level in the hostel reached two or three feet.

She said assistance was taken from the Indian Army and the police to evacuate the students, she said on Tuesday.

The principal said the students have been shifted to an institute in Kurukshetra. They will return as soon as the situation normalises, she added.

Three days of incessant downpour from Saturday has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana where properties worth crores have been damaged and nine lives lost.

Ambala is one of the worst-affected districts.

#Haryana #Chaman Vatika Gurukul #Kurukshetra #Ambala #Indian Army
Advertisment
Subscribe