735 Rajasthan doctors working on temporary basis get service extension

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan medical and health department has extended up to June 2024 the service period of 735 doctors working on urgent temporary basis (UTB).

Director (Public Health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said 357 medical officers, whose service period was ending on December 31, 2023, have got extension of six months.

Similarly, the service period of 378 medical officers whose service period is ending on March 31, 2024, has been extended by three months.

According to an official statement, the said appointment will be valid till June 30, 2024 or till the personnel are available through regular recruitment, whichever is earlier. The step has been taken to maintain smooth system of health services in view of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the state and the detection of a new variant of COVID-19, it added. PTI AG CK CK