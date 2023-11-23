74 schemes of various depts notified under DBT: Haryana chief secretary

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said that benefits of 74 out of the 83 schemes implemented by various departments of the state government have been notified under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme, and have been linked to the Aadhaar card.

These schemes should also be operated through Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) scheme of the state government, said Kaushal who preside over a meeting of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Advisory Board here, according to an official statement.

In the meeting, Kaushal said the state government has identified a cumulative total of 36,74,833 ghost or duplicate beneficiaries under various schemes from fiscal year 2014-15 to 2022-23.

This initiative has yielded substantial notional savings amounting to Rs 7,822.69 crore, he said.

He also emphasised the urgent inclusion of nine schemes related to skill development, the food and supplies department, urban local bodies department, the agriculture department and the AYUSH department into the DBT framework within a week.

This measure aims to guarantee that benefits from all state schemes are seamlessly provided through DBT, the statement said.

The chief secretary also underscored the importance of operating all schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra for enhanced efficiency.

During the meeting, Kaushal issued directives to officers of the agriculture department, urging them to promptly disburse subsidies to farmers under various schemes designed for the management of paddy straw. PTI SUN SKY SKY