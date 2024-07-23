74-year-old woman hit by vehicle in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, dies

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 74-year-old woman was killed after a vehicle hit her in Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle on the spot, they said.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, a resident of Nihal Vihar in Delhi A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the accident, they said.

"We seized the vehicle and a raid was conducted at the residence of the owner in Rajouri Garden area but the house was found locked. Efforts are on to trace the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. PTI SHB BM BM SKY SKY