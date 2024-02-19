740 MLAs, MPs joined BJP from different parties in past 10 years, claims JMM

Ranchi, Feb 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday claimed that over the past 10 years, as many as 740 MLAs and MPs have joined the BJP against whom the saffron party had directly or indirectly leveled allegations of corruption.

Attacking the Centre, the party also alleged that the BJP has adopted the adage ‘either my way or highway’, pointing to Jharkhand as the prime example.

Speaking to reporters, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that the country has witnessed many strange things including directives on what to eat, wear, study, and even hear, from 2014 to 2024.

"According to them, anyone in the opposition is corrupt, while those in BJP are clean. They have said those who are against the policies of the government are anti-national," he added.

He claimed, "In the last 10 years, 740 MLAs and MPs, mostly from the Congress, have joined the BJP on whom the saffron party had directly or indirectly leveled allegations of corruption. These people are now their favourite." Taking a further dig at the BJP, Bhattacharya said the saffron party had once given slogan of 'Congress Mukt Bharat' and now it is 'Congress Yukt BJP'.

"The BJP has adopted the adage ‘either my way or highway’ and Jharkhand is the best example for that. They (BJP) said tribal respect is utmost priority for them, but they do not want tribal chief minister. If there is a tribal CM, his place will be in jail," Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to the JMM’s allegation, BJP spokespersons Saroj Singh said JMM is making false allegations in frustration.

"JMM should not talk about corruption. It has history of corruption. Its former CM is in jail because of corruption. BJP cannot tolerate corruption as it follows the rule of zero corruption," Singh said.

Singh dismissed the JMM's claim that the BJP doesn't want a tribal chief minister as "ridiculous." He pointed out that the BJP has a history of supporting tribal leaders in significant roles, citing examples such as India's first tribal President and the presence of a tribal chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

"BJP has given India its first tribal President. It has a tribal CM in Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand also saw two tribal CMs during BJP regimes," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB