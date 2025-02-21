741 complaints submitted at guardian minister Ganesh Naik’s ‘janata darbar’ in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 21 (PTI) A total of 741 complaints were submitted to officials at guardian minister Ganesh Naik’s ‘janata darbar’ in Palghar district.

During the public outreach programme on Thursday, the minister asked officials to treat citizen services as “a duty and not a favour”.

Of the 741 complaints received at the janata darbar, 36 were resolved on the spot. Minister Naik assured citizens that responses concerning their complainants would be provided within 15 days.

While discussing tourism in the district, Naik slammed the administration, saying resorts are being unfairly scrutinised.

“Resort owners are not criminals. While tourism should be promoted to boost employment opportunities, administration officials must work in coordination with resort owners, the district collector, sub-divisional officers, and tehsildars to resolve conflicts amicably,” he said.

Naik said Palghar district is on the path to becoming the “fourth Mumbai” with several major projects, including the Vadhavan Port, in progress. PTI COR NR