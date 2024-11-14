7.45 lakh civil servants participated in national learning week: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A total of 7.45 lakh civil servants participated in the national learning week and completed different programmes on professional development, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry on Thursday.

These details were shared at an event on the culmination of the "Karmayogi Saptah" (national learning week).

Presiding over the function, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the initiative is aligned with "our national goals, fostering a unified 'One Government' approach".

It is about ensuring that each civil servant is better equipped to serve the country and contribute to the realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the minister of state for personnel said at the "Karmayogi Saptah" valedictory ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

He emphasised that the "Karmayogi Saptah" was conceptualised to drive forward the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, empowering civil servants to enhance their competencies, work collaboratively and innovate.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19, the "Karmayogi Saptah" received an extraordinary response, with a collective commitment from all ministries, departments and civil service training institutes.

"The event saw a total of 45.4 lakh course enrolments, 32.5 lakh course completions and an astounding 38.5 lakh hours of learning. In total, 7.45 lakh civil servants participated, with 4.21 lakh completing the target of four hours of competency-linked learning. These figures demonstrate the far-reaching impact and success of the event in promoting a culture of continuous professional development," the statement said.

Thursday's valedictory ceremony celebrated the overwhelming success of the event, which has not only empowered civil servants with critical skills but also reinforced a culture of lifelong learning across the Indian bureaucracy.

The ceremony also featured the launch of the "Karmayogi Saptah -- National Learning Week 2024 Report", which highlights the achievements of the week, showcasing the impact of the event in terms of enrolments, course completions and the broader goal of capacity building.

"While Karmayogi Saptah has officially concluded, the journey of learning and self-improvement must continue. It is through this sustained commitment that we will build a truly world-class civil service capable of delivering on our national ambitions," the statement quoted Singh as saying.

The minister urged the Department of Personnel and Training, the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to make the "Karmayogi Saptah" an annual event, ensuring that civil service officials have a dedicated opportunity for continued learning every year.

"We are not just building a civil service; we are building a new India -- an Atmanirbhar Bharat -- one that is equipped with the skills, knowledge and mindset to thrive on the global stage," he said. PTI AKV RC