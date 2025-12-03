74.75 pc voter turnout in local polls in Nanded

Nanded, Dec 3 (PTI) A voter turnout of 74.75 per cent was recorded in the elections to 10 municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in Nanded district of Maharashtra.

Elections to 264 local governing bodies, including those in Nanded, were held on Tuesday.

As far as polling in Nanded was concerned, a total of 1,82,409 voters exercised their franchise. Of them, 92,048 were males, 90,354 females, and 7 others were from the transgender community, officials said on Wednesday.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling process.

In neighbouring Latur district, polling for the three municipal councils was conducted in a peaceful manner.

Udgir, where voting was held across 91 polling stations, a voter turnout of 68.12 per cent was recorded, the officials said.

At Ahmedpur, the election process remained smooth at all 44 booths, with a voter turnout of 73.06 per cent.

Ausa witnessed the highest participation with a 75.73 per cent turnout, they added.

The counting of votes will be held on December 21. PTI COR NP