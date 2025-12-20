75 arrests so far in codeine cough syrup crackdown across 31 UP districts: Minister

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) As many as 74 cases have been registered and 75 people arrested so far in connection with the illegal storage and sale of codeine-based cough syrup across 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Khanna said about 12.65 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup have been recovered in the crackdown, while action has also been initiated against 132 firms.

He alleged that those arrested in the case had links "at some level" with the Samajwadi Party.

The minister said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police, has been constituted to probe the racket.

The SIT has taken action against 15 key conspirators, while other accused are being identified and proceeded against, he said.

Khanna said look-out circulars (LOCs) have been issued against 12 main accused, and the process to issue LOCs against other suspects is underway.

He said investigations revealed that the codeine-based cough syrup supplied by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies was not reaching retail medical stores at the lower level.

Instead, he alleged, fake bills were used to divert large consignments for non-medical use, with the possibility of the syrup being smuggled to Nepal and Bangladesh.

The finance minister said codeine-based cough syrup is listed under Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, under which such medicines can be sold by retail chemists only after a valid medical prescription, with complete details of the buyer recorded in registers.

Khanna said that on the directions of the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh Police, in coordination with the Drug Administration Department, is conducting a sustained campaign against the illegal storage, purchase, sale and diversion of codeine-based cough syrup.

Reiterating his allegation, he said that 75 accused have been arrested so far and claimed that the principal conspirators in the racket had links with the Samajwadi Party.