75 ASHAs, ANMs felicitated by health ministry

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Wednesday felicitated 75 ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) for their efforts towards the success of various health initiatives.

They have been invited to the 78th Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort as special guests, the health ministry said in a statement.

"There are currently more than 10.29 lakh ASHAs and 89,000 ANMs who serve as the cornerstone of community health in our country and play a crucial role in transforming healthcare at the grassroots," minister of state for health said.

"Their contributions include mobilising communities, facilitating health services, providing community-level healthcare, and promoting health awareness. Their dedication has been essential in delivering vital health services to even the most remote and vulnerable populations," Patel said.

Underlining the contributions of ASHAs and ANMs in advancing India's maternal, child, and adolescent health, Patel said they have played a pivotal role in improving the landscape of maternal, child, and adolescent health in India, with an 82 per cent decline in the maternal mortality ratio since 1990.

Increased vaccination coverage through the Universal Immunization Programme has contributed to the decline in infant mortality rates from 37 per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 28 per 1,000 live births in 2020, she said..

With the immense support from ASHAs and ANMs under Mission Indradhanush, 5.46 crore children and 1.32 crore pregnant women have been vaccinated from 2014 to 2023, Patel stated.

India was certified polio-free in March 2014, and Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus (MNT) was eliminated in July 2016. This could be actualised because of the invaluable contribution of the frontline workers, ASHAs and ANMs, she said.

Patel said, "As per the interim budget speech for February 2024, significant provisions have been announced for ASHAs and ANMs in recognition of their critical role in public health. ASHAs are now eligible for health care annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)." "More than 6 lakh ASHAs are also covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan schemes across various states and UTs," she said.