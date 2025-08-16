7.5 crore selfies uploaded under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Culture Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Culture Ministry on Saturday said 7.5 crore selfies were uploaded online by people as part of the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (HGT) campaign held from August 2-15.

Also, more than nine lakh volunteers signed up during HGT 2025 and helped in spreading the spirit of the tricolour and the celebrations across urban and rural areas of the country, according to officials.

The 'Tiranga Volunteer' is a new component introduced this year to enable greater participation of people who are otherwise constrained by age, limited access to technology or other issues, enabling them to become part of the "world’s largest movement of public participation," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the spirit of the tricolour in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“Today, 140 crore Indians are adorned in the colours of the tricolour. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’... fluttering, whether from the deserts to the Himalayan peaks, and from the seashores to densely populated regions, everywhere there is one echo, one cheer -- the praise of our motherland, dearer to us than life itself," he said in his speech.

The fourth edition of a nationwide movement encouraged every Indian to bring home the national flag and "deepen our personal connect with the Tiranga", the ministry said in a statement.

"It is a celebration of our shared identity, freedom, and unity tied together by the spirit of the Tiranga," it said.

This year, the campaign started from August 2 and unfolded in three phases till August 15, engaging citizens through various outreach and participatory programmes, the ministry said.

This year’s theme included a strong focus on voluntary actions, civic pride, cleanliness drives and gratitude to our armed forces and police personnel.

"More than 1.8 crore Swachh Sujal Gaon Pledges were taken as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachchta' sub-campaign, marking collaboration between the department of drinking water and sanitation of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Culture, reinforcing values of civic responsibility, environmental stewardship, and national pride," the statement said. PTI KND MNK AMJ AMJ