75-foot-tall Ambedkar statue project in Latur receives administrative approval, funds of Rs 10 cr

Latur, Oct 30 (PTI) The project to construct a 75-foot-tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra’s Latur has received administrative approval along with sanctioned funds of Rs 10 crore, local MLA Abhimanyu Pawar has said.
The grand statue will come up at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in the city.
The state government had earlier sanctioned the money for the project, but the work could not begin due to the pending administrative approval, Pawar said on Wednesday.
“An additional Rs 12 crore will be required to complete the remaining work. I will continue my efforts to secure it,” he said. PTI COR NR