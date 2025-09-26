75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each as PM to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 each will be transferred to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in the eastern state.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The prime minister will launch the scheme virtually from Delhi, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers scheduled to join it through video conference from Patna.

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment," a senior official said here.

Each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via direct benefit transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X on Friday wrote, "A historic day for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi Ji will transfer a total amount of Rs 7,500 crore; Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries of Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing." "This will not only provide financial assistance to women for self-employment but will also prove to be a strong step towards making them self-reliant and empowered," he added. PTI PKD ACD