75 silver coins discovered during demolition of house in UP's Barabanki district

Barabanki (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) As many as 75 silver coins were discovered during the demolition of a house in the Lodheshwar Mahadeva area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, following which the labourers clashed over it, police said on Friday.

The police added that the coins were seized, and they would be sent to the Archaeological Department.

According to the police, the coins were found in an earthen pot in Jai Narayan Gupta's house on Thursday evening.

Workers present at the scene said that as soon as the coins were discovered during the digging process after the house was demolished, they clashed over it, following which there was chaos, and a large number of people gathered at the scene.

Mahadeva police outpost in-charge Abhinandan Pandey arrived with the police force and brought the situation under control. According to the police, 75 silver coins have been recovered from the scene.

Naib Tehsildar Vijay Prakash Tiwari and SHO of Ramnagar Anil Kumar Pandey also arrived at the police outpost. The officials took possession of the recovered coins, completed the necessary paperwork and said that they would be sent to the Archaeological Department for investigation.

These coins are said to be from the era of Queen Victoria and George V.

Hari Narayan Gupta, the land owner who had got its sale deed done, said that 75 silver coins were recovered from the labourers.