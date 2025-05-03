75 temple stampede victims treated at govt health facilities in Goa: Minister

Panaji, May 3 (PTI) As many as 75 people injured in the stampede at North Goa temple on Saturday were treated across all government healthcare facilities in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Six people were killed and several injured in the stampede that broke out during the annual festival at Sree Lairai Devi Temple at Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day.

Rane said the state health department is working relentlessly to provide the best medical care to those affected by the Lairai Zatra incident.

"As per the latest reports, 75 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), community health centres (CHC) in Bicholim and Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC)," he said in a statement.

He said 18 patients were in treatment at Asilo Hospital, CHC Bicholim had three under observation, and CHC Sankhali has one patient in its care.

"Sadly, six people were brought in dead. Four persons, including two women, were brought dead at Asilo Hospital and two in CHC Bicholim," he said.

Rane said that the first responders from CHCs acted swiftly at the site, ensuring timely triage and stabilisation of the injured.

"Ten ALS (advanced life support) ambulances were deployed, and patients requiring advanced care were referred to the Goa Medical College, which continues to operate on high alert," he said.

The minister said his department is closely monitoring the condition of all patients and has ensured the availability of emergency medicines, adequate medical personnel, and psychological support for victims and their families.

He said a meeting with the heads of the health department, GMC and the secretary (Health) will be held to ensure no stone is left unturned in providing timely and effective treatment.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to public health and to supporting every healthcare worker tirelessly serving on the frontlines," he said.