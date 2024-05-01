75-year-old man burnt alive in fire in marriage garden in Bundi; case lodged against proprietor

Kota (Rajasthan) May 1 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was burnt alive in the fire that broke out due to short circuit at a wedding venue on Nainwan road under the Bundi city police station area, police on Wednesday said.

Two others sustained minor burn injuries and managed to escape, they said.

The police lodged a case of causing death by negligence against the proprietor of the marriage garden and began the procedure to seize the venue.

The deceased man was identified as Lal Mohammed, a resident of Todaraisingh in Tonk district, who had come to Bundi to attend the wedding of his two granddaughters Fiza and Rahnuma, police said.

According to initial investigation, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the AC installed on back of the wall, where the three tents were erected, said Bundi City DSP Amar Singh.

Lal Mohammed could not escape out of the tent in time and sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

Two others with Lal Mohammed sustained minor burn injuries. However, they succeeded to escape out in time, the DSP said.

The three tents were gutted in fire by the time the fire tenders doused off the blaze, he added.

On the complaint by the family members of the deceased, the police lodged a case of death by negligence under sections 304 (A) and 285 of the IPC against the proprietor of the marriage garden, while the FSL team was sent to the spot for examination and the investigation was underway, the DSP said.

The police handed over the deceased's body to his family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI COR AS AS