75-year-old man commits suicide in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in the Kaseru village in the Mukundgarh area, they added.

Police said that Sukhdevaram, aged 75 years, used to live separately from his family members. He allegedly set ablaze his car before immolating himself in his house.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, police said, adding that the case is being investigated. PTI SDA MNK MNK