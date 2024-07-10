75-year-old man dies after being hit by speeding truck in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 10 (PTI) A speeding truck hit an elderly man crossing a road in Nagpur city on Wednesday afternoon, killing him on the spot, police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Gajanan Marotrao Kawade (75), a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, they said.

According to the police, the truck driver, identified as Premkumar Ramnath Yadav (24), a resident of Ramtek town in the district, was later arrested.

Kawade had come to Nagpur city for some work and was crossing the road at around 3 pm in the Gorewada ring road area when the truck hit him. The senior citizen's head came under the truck's wheels, resulting in his immediate death, they said.

Bystanders caught the driver and some of them reportedly assaulted him before the police took him in their custody and placed under arrest. PTI COR RSY