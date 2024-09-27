75-year-old man, his three sons held for killing Thane resident

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A 75-year-old man and his three sons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Thane resident after he alleged involvement of one of the accused in a mobile theft case, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ashok Sawant (34), Kishore Sawant (37), Sachin Sawant (29) and their father Nandu Sawant allegedly fatally stabbed victim Subham Arvind Pawar in the city’s Azad Nagar locality in the intervening night of September 24-25.

One of the accused also hit a woman and abused her when she tried to intervene, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station. PTI COR NR