75-year-old man killed in fire in Ranchi apartment

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was killed and his bed-ridden sister injured after a fire broke out in their flat in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment in Siram Toli in Chutia police station area, they said.

Jultan Surin and his sister Jolen Horo, 80, lived in the flat, a police officer said.

"Surin was unmarried and they did not have anyone else. The fire broke out in the flat in the morning, in which Surin was killed," he said.

Nighbours, however, managed to rescue Horo.

"She was admitted to a hospital," the officer said.

Fire services personnel doused the blaze, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known. PTI SAN SAN SOM