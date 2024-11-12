75-year-old man, out to relieve himself, trampled to death by elephant

Rourkela, Nov 12 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Sudhu Badaik, was out to relieve himself when the lone elephant attacked him, they said.

The incident happened near Hamirpur on the outskirts of Rourkela city, they added.

The elephant had been separated from its herd, forest officials said.

Advertisment

The man's body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The man might not have noticed the elephant as there was dense fog in the morning, they said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM