75-year-old man set on fire by brother over property dispute, dies

Nashik, July 10 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by his brother and two nephews over property dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare, resident of Nandur Shivar near Thardi Sarole village in Niphad tehsil.

He had a dispute with his younger brother over their ancestral land and well in the village, said a police official.

The brother and his two sons on Tuesday afternoon allegedly caught hold of Nagare when he was working in the fields near his house, poured diesel and set him on fire before fleeing from the spot, the official said.

Hearing Nagare screaming, the members of his family came out of the house and rushed him to the district hospital.

The victim, who had suffered 95 per cent burns, died during treatment late Tuesday night, the official said.

A case of murder was registered at Niphad police station but no arrest has been made yet, he said, adding that probe was on. PTI COR KRK