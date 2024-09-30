75-year-old priest found dead inside temple premises in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A priest at a Hanuman temple here was found dead in his room in the temple premises on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Surwaya area when devotees reached the temple in the morning and found Sitaram (75) dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Tejvir Singh said.

Prima facie it appears that he was hacked to death by some unidentified people, Singh said.

The priest had come here from Bihar 30 years ago and was taking care of the temple for the past 25 years, the ASP said.

Locals said that the priest had made a complaint regarding theft of bells and donation boxes from the temple.

Forensic teams also visited the spot, the officer said, adding that attempts are on to identify and nab the accused.

PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ