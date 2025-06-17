75-year-old woman hacked to death in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was hacked to death by an allegedly intoxicated man with a criminal background in Lahchara area here on Tuesday, police said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Jhansi Rural Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said the incident occurred at around 9 am in Khnua village.

Ladli Patel, widow of late Baladin, was sitting outside her house when 45-year-old Nathuram alias Bhola, a local man, approached her in an inebriated state and suddenly attacked her with a 'farsa' (axe-like weapon), killing her on the spot.

Kumar said Nathuram, who is known to be a habitual offender and substance abuser, had no known personal enmity with the victim. The woman's family confirmed that they had no dispute or conflict with the accused.

Police said Nathuram is unmarried and has served time in jail for criminal offences. PTI COR KIS RHL