75-year-old woman killed by speeding dumper in Thane district

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) A 75-year-old female pedestrian was crushed to death by a speeding dumper in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Trupti Mhaskar was walking along the Chedda Road in Dombivali East when she met with the fatal accident on Tuesday, he said.

A dumper belonging to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation ran over Mhaskar. She was rushed to a hospital, but died while being treated.

The dumper was allegedly being driven rashly. Its driver has been arrested, said senior inspector Ganesh Juwadvad of the Dombivili police station. PTI COR NR