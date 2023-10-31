75-yr-old man shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr, police suspect old rivalry

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Four bike-borne persons allegedly shot dead a 75-year-old man in a village in the Salempur area here on Monday evening, police said.

The murder, which took place in in Nasirpur Bhainsroli village, is suspected to be a fallout of an old rivalry, they added.

Rambhul Singh (75), a retired government employee, was returning home on his tractor after selling paddy when four unidentified persons riding two motorbikes allegedly fired at him, killing him on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

Singh, who was lodged in jail in a murder case, was released in 2021, the police said. The SSP said it has come to light that Singh had a dispute with his relatives in 1992 in which some people on his side were killed. In 1993, some members of the rival family were killed by Singh's side, after which he was sent to jail in 1993 in a murder case.

While his rivals were were sentenced to life imprisonment, Singh was released from jail in 2021, he added.

It is suspected that Singh was allegedly killed by his rival side, the SSP said, adding that three persons have been detained in connection with the murder and they are being interrogated.

He added that five teams have been formed to arrest the accused and their arrest will be ensured as soon as possible. PTI COR NAV RPA