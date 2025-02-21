7.50 lakh people benefitted from MP Abhishek's free healthcare camps: TMC

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) The 'Sebaashray' initiative, launched by TMC leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, has provided free healthcare services to over 7.50 lakh people in 50 days, a statement said.

Since its launch on January 2 by the TMC national general secretary, the health camps have offered medical check-ups, critical care, life-saving treatments, and free healthcare services to people in Diamond Harbour.

According to the statement, Sebaashray has not only catered to the people of Diamond Harbour but has also benefited families in other West Bengal districts, including Hooghly and Jalpaiguri, underscoring its wide-reaching impact.

The initiative aims to serve over 23 lakh people across the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency over a span of 75 days.

Camps have been set up in all 71 gram panchayats and 93 wards within the constituency, ensuring comprehensive coverage, it added. PTI PNT MNB