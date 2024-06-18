750 people join JMM in J’khand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 18 (PTI) As many as 750 people joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the presence of Kalpana Soren, newly elected Gandey MLA and wife of incarcerated former chief minister Hemant Soren, in Palamu district on Tuesday.

State Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Minister Mithilesh Thakur also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Soren accused the BJP-led central government of plotting to imprison those advocating for water, forest, and land rights, allegedly to secure a monopoly for its allies over the state's forests and minerals.

She asserted that her husband, Hemant Soren, consistently opposed the BJP's policies that were detrimental to the public, resulting in his imprisonment through a conspiracy. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB