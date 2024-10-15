7,500 CCTVs to be installed in Thane for enhancing public safety

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) In a move to bolster public safety, the government has approved the installation of nearly 7,500 CCTVs featuring advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in Maharashtra's Thane police commissionerate limits, a senior police official said.

Of the total cameras, 3,500 will be installed in Thane city, 1,500 in Bhiwandi, and the remaining in various other areas under the commissionerate, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre told reporters on Monday.

The new cameras will be equipped with advanced technologies, including AI capabilities, facial recognition, and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) for number plate recognition, police officials said.

These technologies will facilitate quicker identification of vehicles involved in crimes, making law enforcement more efficient, they said.

The government plans to integrate these cameras with the existing systems in large public areas, aligning with the government's vision for a safer Thane, Dumbre said.

This initiative is expected to create a comprehensive surveillance network, ensuring the safety of residents from all perspectives, as per police. PTI COR GK