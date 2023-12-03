76 fresh Covid cases in India

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India on Sunday recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases stood at 442, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,02,179) and the death toll at 5,33,300, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,437. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB DIV DIV