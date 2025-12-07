76 IndiGo flights cancelled at Kolkata Airport on Sunday

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) Seventy-six IndiGo flights were cancelled at the N S C Bose International Airport here on Sunday, officials said.

Of the seventy-six IndiGo flights cancelled, 53 were departures and 23 were arrivals, they said.

"IndiGo Flights scheduled departures: 129, scheduled arrivals: 97; cancelled today, departures: 53, arrivals: 23," the Kolkata Airport said in its X handle on Sunday.

IndiGo had cancelled 41 flights—21 arrivals and 20 departures—on Saturday.

On Friday, IndiGo had cancelled 47 flights (arrival and departure) from Kolkata airport.

Several passengers said they faced "harassment" after reaching the airport following multiple reschedules.

"We planned to fly on Sunday to Mumbai, and our work was urgent. But after three reschedules, the flight was cancelled, and the next available ticket was three times the price of our old ticket," said a passenger.

IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions in the last five days, the airline said.

IndiGo also said it is expecting to stabilise the network by December 10 against the earlier anticipated timeline of December 10-15. PTI BSM RG