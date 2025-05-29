76 new COVID-19 cases come to light in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) As many as 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state public health department said.

The total of cases reported in the state since January 1, thus, rose to 597, it said in a release.

There are 425 active patients at present while 165 patients have recovered. Seven patients have died since January, of which six were suffering from co-morbidities, the release said.

Of the new cases, 27 were detected in Mumbai, 21 in Pune, 12 in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, eight in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Navi Mumbai, one in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, one in Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation and two in Raigad district.

The total number of patients reported in Mumbai since January 2025 is 379, said the department. One COVID-19 positive case each was reported in January and February, no cases were reported in March, four were detected in April, and 373 in May.

Since January, 9,592 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state.

All the patients who have recovered suffered from mild infections, officials said.

The deceased patients suffered from ailments such as hypocalcemic seizures with nephrotic syndrome, kidney disease, brain stroke (cerebrovascular disease), diabetic ketoacidosis, interstitial lung disease and diabetes.

A sporadic increase in the number of coronavirus patients is being seen in other states and some other countries too, the release said.

Currently, ILI (Influenza like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) survey is going on in Maharashtra for coronavirus.

Adequate coronavirus testing and treatment facilities are available in the state and the people should not panic, the health department said. PTI SM KRK