76 pc voter turnout recorded in Mizoram's Dampa bypoll

Aizawl, Nov 11 (PTI) A voter turnout of 75.92 per cent was recorded provisionally at the close of polling in the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram on Tuesday, seen as a key test for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) ahead of next year's civic polls.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

For the ZPM, the result is likely to influence the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) poll, which is likely to be held early next year.

If the ZPM wins the polls, it would boost the party's morale amid mounting criticism from opposition parties.

For the MNF, the bypoll holds special significance, as a defeat would further reduce its strength in the 40-member assembly and jeopardise its claim to the post of leader of opposition.

A party requires at least 10 MLAs for the position, and the MNF currently has nine following Sailo's death.

The BJP, which is striving to expand its base in the Christian-majority state, sees the contest as an opportunity to strengthen its foothold. The party currently has two legislators in the assembly.

The polling, which began at 7 am, concluded at 4 pm at all 41 polling stations, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalrozama told PTI.

The turnout could increase as polling continued after 4 pm in two polling stations for voters who entered before the deadline, he said.

A total of 20,888 voters were eligible to vote in this by-election, he added.

The Rulpuihlim polling station, which has 327 voters, recorded the highest turnout at 89.30 per cent, followed by Chhippui at 89.29 per cent, according to the CEO's office.

Lalrozama said the polling was held peacefully with no law and order issues reported.

Although there were issues with VVPAT in some polling stations before voting started, they were immediately replaced, he said.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

The assembly segment has a mix of Mizo and minority populations, such as the Chakmas and the Brus.

Dampa is one of the three assembly segments in Mamit district, the lone aspirational district in the state, which shares an international border with Bangladesh and an inter-state boundary with Tripura.