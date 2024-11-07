76 slots available for Manipur youth under PM Internship Scheme: CM

Imphal, Nov 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 76 slots are available for youth of the state in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The scheme offers an invaluable opportunity for our youth, with 1.25 lakh internships available nationwide, including 76 slots for Manipur." "This initiative aims to equip young people with practical skills, bridging the gap between education and employment while strengthening our workforce. I encourage eligible youth to seize this chance to gain hands-on experience and build a brighter future for themselves and our state," he said.

The scheme seeks to provide hands-on training and build a skilled workforce, and aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in the top 500 companies in the next five years, the CM added. PTI COR ACD