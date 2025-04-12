76-year-old man killed in attack by two bears in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) A 76-year-old man was killed in an attack by two bears in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday, police said.

Victim Sawal Singh, a resident of the Gajpur gram panchayat, had gone to attend nature's call when he was attacked by the bears. He was left seriously injured and died on the spot.

Kelwara police said that both the bears dragged the old man towards the fields. When the villagers heard the man's cries, they came to rescue him but he had already died.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, police said. PTI AG MNK MNK