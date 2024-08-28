76-year-old woman on morning walk dies after pack of stray dogs attacks her in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) A 76-year-old retired teacher died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was on her morning walk near her house here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Rajdulari Sinha was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am.

A case of unnatural death report has been filed in Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said.

Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, he said.

Posting on social media platform X, a social media user, who claimed to have witnessed the incident stated, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall." "I was the helpless eyewitness. Due to their big wall, I couldnt save her. I shouted and called some people and they took her to hospital, but no use," he added. PTI AMP ANE