76-year-old woman smothered to death, robbed in Raigad; two minors detained

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Two teenage boys allegedly smothered a 76-year-old woman to death and stole her jewellery in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Tuesday.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 years, were detained on Saturday in connection with the murder that took place on July 24 at Kanghar village in Mhasala, an official said.

He said the boys had arrived at the house of the victim, Shevantabai Rane, to repair her television. One of them caught the woman, while the other boy smothered her by covering her mouth and nose.

The duo killed her and decamped with her earrings, the official said.

The victim, who lived alone, was later rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rane's son, a case of murder and robbery was registered at Mhasala police station, he said.

The accused were detained and sent to a remand home in Karjat, the official said, adding that a further probe was underway. PTI DC ARU