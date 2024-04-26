76.06 pc voter turnout recorded in Manipur till end of polling

Imphal, Apr 26 (PTI) A voter turnout of 76.06 per cent was recorded till the end of polling in the remaining areas of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, officials said.

Mao assembly segment in Senapati district recorded the highest turnout of 89.84 per cent, they added.

Most of the polling personnel with EVMs have arrived safely to the respective district headquarters, an election official said.

Instances of intimidation by suspected militants, altercations between Congress and NPF supporters, and damage to a few EVMs at a polling station in the Tangkhul Naga-dominated hill district were reported, the official said.

At KK Leishi Phanit polling station in Ukhrul, irate public destroyed EVMs and other items after alleged disturbances by armed miscreants, he added.

Naga People's Front candidate K Timothy Zimik, Congress's Alfred Kanngam Arthur and independent candidates S Kho John and A Abonmai are in the fray. BJP has not fielded any candidate and is backing its ally NPF.

In the first phase of elections, parts of the Outer Manipur seat, covering 15 assembly segments, and 32 assembly segments of the Inner Manipur, had gone to polls on April 19.

PTI COR MNB