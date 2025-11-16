7.61 crore enumeration forms distributed in Bengal till Sunday

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) The Election Commission on Sunday said 7.61 crore enumeration forms were distributed in West Bengal since the undertaking of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began on December 4.

An EC official said 99.42 per cent of the total electorate have so far been covered in the exercise.

"An estimated 7.61 crore people have been covered under the enumeration form distribution already till 8 pm on Sunday," the official said.

The number of total electors is 7.66 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Saturday directed all district election officials to complete the collection of filled-in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms within this month.

The last date for SIR enumeration form submission exercise is December 4. PTI SUS NN