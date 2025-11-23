7.64 cr enumeration forms distributed in Bengal till 20th day of SIR

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have been distributed till the 20th day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on Sunday, an Election Commission official said.

A total of 99.75 per cent of the 7.66 crore electorate have, thus, been covered so far in terms of distribution of enumeration forms, he said.

A total of 3.77 crore filled forms, or 49.26 per cent, have been uploaded online so far.

SIR began in West Bengal on November 4. PTI SUS ACD